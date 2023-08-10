ADVERTISEMENT

FCI urges wheat flour mills in Karnataka to participate in e-auction to get benefit of lower price

August 10, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

An official claimed that wheat sold through FCI is of fine quality, but much cheaper than that available in the open wholesale market

The Hindu Bureau

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has urged small and medium wheat flour mill operators in Karnataka to buy wheat from its godowns through e-auction to avail the benefit of price difference.

According to Bhupendra Singh Bhati, General Manager, FCI, Karnataka, “The reserve price of wheat has been fixed at ₹2,150 per quintal for Fair and Average Quality (FAQ), and ₹ 2,125 per quintal for Under Relaxed Specifications (URS) variety, for pan-India up to December 31, 2023.”

Wheat sold through FCI is of fine quality, but much cheaper than that available in the open wholesale market.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As on July 31, 2023, FCI godowns in Karnataka had wheat stock of 62,880.138 metric tonnes (MT).

The price advantage offered by FCI for wheat

“We are encouraging all wheat flour mill owners and operators in Karnataka to buy wheat from FCI to avail the price advantage. If more flour mill operators procure wheat from us, overall end-user price of wheat will come down,’‘ he pointed out.

The minimum quantity a mill operator could bid is 10 MT, and the maximum is 100 MT.

“Participants should first register in mjunction, which is an e-auction platform, to become eligible to participate in the auction every Wednesday,’‘ Mr. Bhati added.

Consumption in Karnataka is growing due to influx of people from wheat-eating States

The FCI official explained that Karnataka is predominantly a rice-consuming State, but is increasingly becoming a wheat consumer as well following an influx of people from wheat-eating States.

Only 49 wheat mills in Karnataka are currently registered on mjunction.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US