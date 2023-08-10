HamberMenu
FCI urges wheat flour mills in Karnataka to participate in e-auction to get benefit of lower price

An official claimed that wheat sold through FCI is of fine quality, but much cheaper than that available in the open wholesale market

August 10, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of a flour mill in Bengaluru. FCI official explains that Karnataka is predominantly a rice-consuming State, but is increasingly becoming a wheat consumer as well.

A representational photo of a flour mill in Bengaluru. FCI official explains that Karnataka is predominantly a rice-consuming State, but is increasingly becoming a wheat consumer as well. | Photo Credit: File photo

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has urged small and medium wheat flour mill operators in Karnataka to buy wheat from its godowns through e-auction to avail the benefit of price difference.

According to Bhupendra Singh Bhati, General Manager, FCI, Karnataka, “The reserve price of wheat has been fixed at ₹2,150 per quintal for Fair and Average Quality (FAQ), and ₹ 2,125 per quintal for Under Relaxed Specifications (URS) variety, for pan-India up to December 31, 2023.”

Wheat sold through FCI is of fine quality, but much cheaper than that available in the open wholesale market.

As on July 31, 2023, FCI godowns in Karnataka had wheat stock of 62,880.138 metric tonnes (MT).

The price advantage offered by FCI for wheat

“We are encouraging all wheat flour mill owners and operators in Karnataka to buy wheat from FCI to avail the price advantage. If more flour mill operators procure wheat from us, overall end-user price of wheat will come down,’‘ he pointed out.

The minimum quantity a mill operator could bid is 10 MT, and the maximum is 100 MT.

“Participants should first register in mjunction, which is an e-auction platform, to become eligible to participate in the auction every Wednesday,’‘ Mr. Bhati added.

Consumption in Karnataka is growing due to influx of people from wheat-eating States

The FCI official explained that Karnataka is predominantly a rice-consuming State, but is increasingly becoming a wheat consumer as well following an influx of people from wheat-eating States.

Only 49 wheat mills in Karnataka are currently registered on mjunction.

