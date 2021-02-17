FB account fake, says outgoing MCC Commissioner

Outgoing Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Gurudutt Hegde has sought to caution social media users against a fake account created in his name on Facebook.

“The person is asking money from public. Please don’t entertain it. I am not on Facebook. This is for your information. This has been reported to the cyber police also,” Mr. Hegde said in a statement here on Tuesday.

Mr. Hegde was recently transferred as Managing Director of Karnataka Handlooms Development Corporation.