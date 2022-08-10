Karnataka

Flag display draws criticism

The tri-colour displayed by senior officers of Chikkamagaluru district attracted. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent Hassan August 10, 2022 19:09 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 19:12 IST

Senior officers of Chikkamagaluru district attracted criticism on social media platforms on Wednesday for the flag they displayed in a programme.

Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh, Zilla Panchayat CEO G. Prabhu and other senior officers formally inaugurated the distribution of the national flag as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga at the DC office. They held a flag for the cameras and the photo has been doing the rounds on social media.

The colour of the bottom strip of the flag, which should have been green, is not clear. Many people wondered which colour it was. When The Hindu contacted the ZP CEO on this issue, he said he would look into it.

