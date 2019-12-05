Karnataka

Faux pas leaves Hassan police embarrassed

A photo of a police barricade with a wrong message went viral on social media on Thursday, leaving the Hassan police red-faced.

The photo showed a barricade placed near N.R. Circle in the city with a message ‘Madyapana Madi Jeeva Ulisi (Drink Alcohol Save Life). The actual message to be painted on the barricade was Madyapana Madi Vahana Chalayisabedi (Don’t Drink and Drive).

Within a couple of hours, the photo went viral.

When Hassan Superintendent of Police Ram Nivas Sepat was contacted, he said it was an old photograph. “We had got 100 barricades delivered. In one barricade, the painter had made the mistake. It has been corrected,” he said.

