Faux pas by Ashok in Karnataka Assembly

December 04, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Newly appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok’s faux pas while paying condolences to the martyrs came under scrutiny by Congress MLA Kone Reddy.

Mr. Kone Reddy, who highlighted the faux pas, urged Speaker U.T. Khader to take note of the erroneous description made by Mr. Ashok while referring to the martyrs and take necessary steps. Mr. Khader assured Mr. Reddy that necessary corrections will be made.

Mr. Ashok’s accidental reference was made when he was paying tributes to Captain M.V. Pranjal from Mangaluru and other soldiers, who were killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.