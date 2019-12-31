Karnataka

Faulty number plates: Drive begins

The drive under way in Mandya on Monday.

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) here on Monday launched a drive against faulty registration number plates on vehicles. Subsequent to a recent order of the High Court, Purushotham, Regional Transport Officer, Mandya, launched the drive. The RTO team visited several areas, waylaid vehicles and removed number plates and nameboards similar to the ones used by the government.

The Transport Department will initiate legal action against the owners of vehicles if they use names, logos or emblems, symbols or other objects similar to the ones of government authorities, he said. Using such faulty number plates is a punishable offence. The department would file criminal cases against violators besides imposing penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, another officer said.

According to the RTO officials, the drive will continue for some more days across the district.

