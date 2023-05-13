ADVERTISEMENT

Father, son win in Chamundeshwari and Hunsur

May 13, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

G.T. Deve Gowda of the JD(S) who was elected from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The father-son duo won the seats they contested on the JD(S) ticket in Mysuru on Saturday.

Sitting MLA G.T. Deve Gowda won with a comfortable margin in Chamundeshwari, and his son G.D. Harish Gowda tasted victory in his debut election winning from Hunsur.

And, it’s a hat-trick win for Mr. Deve Gowda, who had won in 2013 and 2018.

Mr. Deve Gowda, who had distanced himself from the JD(S) over differences with its leadership, particularly former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and former Minister S.R. Mahesh for a long time, continued his association with the party ahead of the elections following former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s mediation.

Mr. Harish Gowda is actively involved in the cooperative sector, heading the MDCC Bank in Mysuru.

Mr. G.T. Deve Gowda defeated his one-time supporter Mavinahalli Sidde Gowda, who contested on the Congress ticket. Mr. Sidde Gowda quit the JD(S), upset over Mr. g.T. Deve Gowda’s re-entry. Overlooking other aspirants in the Congress, Mr. Sidde Gowda was chosen to take on Mr. Deve Gowda, who was a giant-killer, having defeated former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the 2018 polls. Mr. G.T. Deve Gowda polled 1,0,3,917 votes while his nearest rival Mr. Sidde Gowda polled 78,730 votes.

Mr. Harish Gowda defeated sitting Congress MLA H.P. Manjunath, who gave a tough fight to the newcomer, in a closely-fought election. He won by a slender margin of 2,403 votes.

CONNECT WITH US