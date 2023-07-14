Father-son killed in accident

July 14, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

A father and son were killed in an accident when a speeding truck rammed into their bike from behind near Attibele on Friday morning. The truck driver who caused the accident fled from the spot with the truck.

The deceased have been identified as Manjappa, 43 and his son Manoj, 17, residents of Sampige Nagar, Hebbugodi. Manjappa was working as a field officer in a private construction firm, and his son was a pre-university student. On Friday morning, the father-son duo was on their way to Hosur when a speeding truck rammed their bike from behind near Guest Lane Gate, Hosur Road, Attibele. The duo fell down due to the impact of the collision, suffered severe head injuries, and were killed.

Attibele Police are now analysing CCTV footage from the neighbourhood and the toll gates ahead to identify the truck that was involved in the accident. Police said they have leads and efforts are on to track down the truck and its driver.