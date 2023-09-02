HamberMenu
Father poisons three kids, two die

September 02, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

In a ghastly incident, a man, who was reportedly upset with his wife deserting him, poisoned his three children resulting in the death of two in Vijayapura district.

The incident took place at Masabinal village in Basavarana Bagewadi taluk of Vijayapura district. The deceased have been identified as Shantha and Rayanna. According to the police, Bhiranna allegedly tried to take his life also after poisoning his children but survived. His son Sangamesh survived.

The Managuli station police have registered a case.

