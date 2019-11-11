Father of medical seat aspirant duped of almost ₹30 lakh

A Gujarat-based businessman was allegedly duped of almost ₹30 lakh after a person promised to get his son a seat in a reputed medical college in the city. The Soladevanahalli police are on the lookout for the conman.

Based on a complaint filed by Chhaya P. Mendhe last week, the police have taken up a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against the accused, Sumith, and his associate Jain. Mendhe, in his complaint, has stated that he was searching online for a medical seat for his son under management quota and came in contact with a person named Sumith. After an enquiry, Sumith allegedly asked him to go to Bengaluru with copies of the boy’s educational certificates.

Mendhe went to Bengaluru in June and met Sumith, who took him to Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences on Hesaraghatta Main Road and introduced him to Jain, who claimed to hold a senior position in the college management. Jain verified the documents and promised to provide a seat for the boy in the college, following which Sumith offered a fee of ₹65 lakh.

Mendhe claims to have paid ₹1.5 lakh as token advance and returned to Ahmedabad, after which he transferred ₹27.8 lakh to Sumith on different dates. The cheating came to light when Sumith stopped responding and a worried Mendhe came to the city and verified with the college, only to find that he had been duped.