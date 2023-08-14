HamberMenu
Father of Matheen Taha, accused in Bengaluru terror module case, dies in Thirthahalli

Manzoor Ahmed, who had served in the Indian Army for 26 years, wanted his son, who is an accused in the Bengaluru terror module case to surrender.

August 14, 2023 09:38 am | Updated 09:38 am IST - Shivamogga:

The Hindu Bureau

Manzoor Ahmed, an ex-serviceman, father of Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taha, an accused in the Al Hind Islamic State Bengaluru terror module case, died in Thirthahalli on Sunday, August 13, 2023. He was 59.

Also read: Terror module was created in Bengaluru Central Prison by 2 men

He is survived by his wife, two sons, including Taha and a daughter. Manzoor Ahmed, a native of Hiriryur in Chitradurga district, had served in the Indian Army for 26 years, since 1985. He worked in different locations, including the Siachen Glacier. After his retirement, he settled in Thirthahalli, his wife’s native place.

Speaking to The Hindu in November 2022, Manzoor Ahmed said that the allegations his son had been facing left his family in shock. He wanted his son to surrender to the police and face the law.

“If he is left with any love for his parents, younger brother, and sister, he should surrender before the police and face the court”, he said. His son, Taha, had been absconding since 2020.

