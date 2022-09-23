Father of an accused died at a hospital in Mangaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

Muneer Ahmed, the father of Maaz Muneer, who had been arrested by Shivamogga Police, died in a hospital in Mangaluru on Friday.

Maaz Muneer was arrested by Shivamogga Police on September 19 on charges of having links with the banned terrorist organisation – ISIS. It is said his father was hurt and disturbed over the arrest of his son.

Muneer Ahmed is a native of Thirthahalli. The family had moved to Mangaluru five years ago. Maaz did study M. Tech in Mangaluru and he had been working as a delivery boy for a food delivery company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga Police presented Maaz Muneer before a judge in Shivamogga on Friday and got permission for his travel to attend his father’s final rites. Shivamogga SP B.M. Laxmi Prasad said Maaz Muneer would take part in the final rites.