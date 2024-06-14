Father of accused dies soon after his son surrenders

The father of one of the accused in the murder of Renukaswamy died due to hypotension after he learnt that his son surrendered before the police in Chitradurga on Friday.

Anil Kumar alias Anu was one of the accused in the murder case. He had accompanied his friends Raghavendra, Jagadish alias Jaggu and Ravi Kumar to Bengaluru the day Renukaswamy was allegedly kidnapped.

Anil Kumar’s father, Chandrappa, 55, a construction worker, learnt about his son’s surrender as he reached home near Holalkere Road in city, after his work. He heard about his son’s surrender through neighbours. He collapsed in front of a shop in the neighbourhood. The family members rushed him to the district hospital, where the doctors declared him dead due to a fall in blood pressure. He is survived by his wife and four children.

