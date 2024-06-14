GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Father of accused dies soon after his son surrenders

Published - June 14, 2024 10:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The father of one of the accused in the murder of Renukaswamy died due to hypotension after he learnt that his son surrendered before the police in Chitradurga on Friday.

Anil Kumar alias Anu was one of the accused in the murder case. He had accompanied his friends Raghavendra, Jagadish alias Jaggu and Ravi Kumar to Bengaluru the day Renukaswamy was allegedly kidnapped.

Anil Kumar’s father, Chandrappa, 55, a construction worker, learnt about his son’s surrender as he reached home near Holalkere Road in city, after his work. He heard about his son’s surrender through neighbours. He collapsed in front of a shop in the neighbourhood. The family members rushed him to the district hospital, where the doctors declared him dead due to a fall in blood pressure. He is survived by his wife and four children.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.