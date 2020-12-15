Father of a minor involved in road accident arrested

The father of a minor boy, who was involved in a road accident that claimed three lives on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway on Thursday night, has been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic and Crime) Geetha Prasanna said the father of the boy, who was driving the four-wheeler involved in the accident, was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

Ramesh, 40, his wife Usha, 36, and his daughter Monisha, 5, were killed while Siddharth, 3, escaped with injuries, when the two-wheeler on which they were returning to Mysuru from Siddalingapura on the outskirts of the city was hit by the four-wheeler driven by the 14-year-old boy around 10 p.m. on December 10.

The 14-year-old, who was driving the vehicle, has been sent to the juvenile home, police said.

After the boy abandoned the four-wheeler and fled the spot, the police recovered his father’s identity card from the vehicle. The four-wheeler belonged to a car showroom in Hootagalli in the city and was meant for trials for customers.

The boy’s father had brought the vehicle home with him and the boy had taken it for a drive, leading to the ghastly accident, said Ms. Prasanna adding that the accident took place when the boy lost control of the speeding vehicle on the highway.

She said the boy’s father was found to be ‘negligent’ in giving the vehicle to a minor boy to drive, which was responsible for the loss of three lives.

Survivor with relatives

The three-year-old boy, who was injured in the accident, has been discharged from the hospital and handed over to relatives, she said.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sandesh Kumar, a case had been booked under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code against the boy’s father, who is now in judicial custody. This is the first time such an incident has happened in the city, he added.