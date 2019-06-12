Father, daughter dead after contact with live wire

A 63-year-old farmer and his 32-year-old daughter were electocuted after the two came in contact with a live wire in Pilimogaru village of Vamadapavu in Bantwal Rural Police Station limits in Mangaluru on June 11.

Gopalakrishna (63), a progressive farmer, was going to his farm along with his daughter Divya (32) around 6 p.m, amidst heavy rain. The two stepped on the snapped power line and they succumbed to death on the spot, said police.

Hearing the screams of Gopalakrishna's wife Girija, who was nearby, family members and other villagers rushed to the spot. The police reached the spot soon after.

In the complaint, Gopalakrishna's nephew Purushottam Shetty said Mangaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited has failed to shift the old electricity line that passed through his uncle's land, despite number of requests. He has accused MESCOM of negligence that has led to the death of his two reatives.

The police have registered a case under Section 304(A) of Indian Penal Code (causing death by negligence).