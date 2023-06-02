Father asphyxiates twins in his car

June 02, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A middle-aged man allegedly killed his mentally-challenged children by asphyxiating them in his car and admitted to the act after his arrest on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday night near Chalageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district. The accused is Amar Kittur, a resident of Anjaneya Extension in Davangere. A native of Gokak, Amar worked as a chemical engineer in a factory near Harihar. The deceased have been identified as Adwait and Anwit.

His wife Jayalaxmi had gone to her native Vijayapura, when the accused carried out the act. He reportedly took the twins, who were staying with their grandmother, in his car to the national highway toll gate near Chalageri. He then parked his car on the service road and asphyxiated the twins with the help of gum tape. After his arrest on Thursday, he alleged confessed before the police that he was fed up with the tantrum of his sons. The Davangere Vidyanagar police have registered a case.

