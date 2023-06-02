ADVERTISEMENT

Father asphyxiates twins in his car

June 02, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A middle-aged man allegedly killed his mentally-challenged children by asphyxiating them in his car and admitted to the act after his arrest on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday night near Chalageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district. The accused is Amar Kittur, a resident of Anjaneya Extension in Davangere. A native of Gokak, Amar worked as a chemical engineer in a factory near Harihar. The deceased have been identified as Adwait and Anwit.

His wife Jayalaxmi had gone to her native Vijayapura, when the accused carried out the act. He reportedly took the twins, who were staying with their grandmother, in his car to the national highway toll gate near Chalageri. He then parked his car on the service road and asphyxiated the twins with the help of gum tape. After his arrest on Thursday, he alleged confessed before the police that he was fed up with the tantrum of his sons. The Davangere Vidyanagar police have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US