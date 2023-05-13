Father and son win from two different parties

May 13, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

A. Manju of the JD(S) has been elected from Arkalgud constituency in Hassan district while his son Mantar Gowda of the Congress won from Madikeri constituency in Kodagu district.

Both father and son were in the Congress earlier. After his defeat in the 2018 Assembly elections, Mr. Manju left the Congress and joined the BJP to contest in the parliamentary elections in 2019. However, his son, who was elected to Hassan ZP, remained with the Congress. He also contested for the Legislative Council polls from the local bodies constituency in Kodagu on the Congress ticket in 2021 and suffered defeat.

In the meanwhile, Mr. Manju left the BJP owing to differences with local leaders of the party and he was hoping to return to the Congress. However, the Congress did not assure him the ticket to contest for Arakalgud. He joined the JD(S) and got an opportunity to contest. Mr. Manju had once said that his son was free to have his choice, but it would be good if he followed him. However, his son remained with the Congress. Now, both have won.