Fate of Finance Bill uncertain amidst political chaos in Assembly

Amidst the ongoing session involved in discussing the trust motion moved by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, the fate of the Finance Bill that needs to be passed before July 30 hangs in the balance.

While the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government presented in the budget in March and took a vote on account from the Legislative Assembly till July 30 to run the government until the Bill is passed, it is normal for governments to secure the confidence of the house for expenditure for the rest of the year through the passage of the Bill in the monsoon session.

However, enquiries with legislators from across political parties reveal that none of the parties have come till there. “First, let us cross the bridge by getting the trust vote passed and then we can take a decision on this. We are aware that the Assembly is only till Friday and the Bill has to be passed,” a senior Congress legislator said.

Acknowledging the situation was very “unusual”, former Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar told The Hindu that the State had never had a situation like this. “Vote on account could be taken after the trust vote. In case the time is short, the Assembly could be extended.”

Meanwhile, sources in the Legislative Assembly Secretariat said the Finance Bill has to be passed in this session irrespective of the situation as vote on account expires on July 30. “The government cannot function without it. All expenditure is charged on the consolidated fund which has to require legislature’s approval. In case there is no government, sources said Parliament will have to approve it.

Another legislator said when the government seems to be not having the numbers how can it put the Finance Bill to vote. “If it sails through trust vote, by logic it can get the Bill passed. If it fails, then the question arises as to how the new government will get the vote on account passed. Will the Assembly session be extended or will a caretaker government be allowed to get the vote on account passed is a question some of us have been thinking about.” A BJP source said that if the coalition government collapses, there is thought to take a vote on account by the new government for a month to keep expenditure in continuity.