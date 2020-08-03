Fatality rate in Kalyana Karnataka is lower than State, national average

Even though Kalyana Karnataka region opened India’s COVID-19 fatality account by reporting the country’s first death from one of its cities — Kalaburagi — in the second week of March this year, the region continues to maintain lower death rate as compared to State and national average.

An analysis of COVID-19 data showed that the region recorded a 1.48 % death rate as against the national average of 2.1 % and the State average of 1.86 % as on July 31, 2020.

As per records available with The Hindu, 37,403 of the total 17,51,836 COVID-19- infected persons have died in the country as compared to 2,314 of the total 1,24,115 patients in the State. Kalyana Karnataka region comprising six north-eastern districts of the State — Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal and Ballari — has, however, reported 292 deaths from among 19,622 patients.

Men outnumber women in the total deaths reported in the region. Of the 292 deaths so far, men accounted for 195 (66.78%) and women 97 (33.21%).

Among the districts in the region, Kalaburagi recorded the highest number of deaths with 95 (32.53 %) followed by Bidar 75 (25.68 %), Ballari 74 (25.34 %), Raichur 25 (8.56 %), Koppal with 19 (6.50 %) and Yadgir with four deaths (1.36 %).

Kalaburagi district reported 66 deaths (69.47 %) till July 25. However, it saw a sudden spurt by recording 29 deaths (30.52 %) in just four days between July 26 and July 30.

Bidar reported the first death on May 2, more than one-and-half months after India reported its first COVID-19 death. The district, however, reported 75 deaths in the last three months, of which 23 deaths (about one-third) were reported in three days between July 4 and July 6. Ballari has registered 74 death cases of which 12 were reported on a single day on June 29.

Recovery

Kalyana Karnataka has put up a better performance in terms of recovery as well, by registering a higher recovery rate as compared to the State average.

It saw 10,716 (54.61%) among the 19,622 infected persons recovering from the disease as compared to 49,788 patients (40.11 %) among the 1,24,115 infected across the State.

Among the districts in the region, Yagdir showed the best performance with 1,879 (80.05%) patients recovered out of the 2,347 infected persons. Ballari was at the bottom of the grid in the region with 2,710 (42.32 %) patients recovered out of the 6,403 infected persons.