Fatalities breach 11,000 mark

28 October 2020 23:30 IST

With 55 new deaths, the toll touches 11,046

Over seven months after Karnataka reported the country’s first COVID-19 death (on March 12), the State’s COVID-19 toll breached the 11,000 mark on Wednesday. With 55 new deaths, the toll touched 11,046.

This is apart from 19 non COVID-19 deaths.

Nearly 53% (5,209) of the total deaths have been reported since September 1 and 1,010 fatalities have been added in the last 16 days. A total of 5,934 of the total deaths are among those aged above 60.

The State recorded its first 100 deaths on June 17. Subsequently, the total number of deaths touched 1,032 on July 16, almost doubled in 12 days to touch 2,055 on July 28 and added another 1,036 in the next 10 days. On an average, the State has been recording 101 deaths per day since July 16 till October 12. After that, an average of 64 deaths have been reported per day.

The toll crossed the 4,000 mark on August 17 and another 1,029 deaths were added in 10 days to touch 5,091 on August 26. Eight days after that, the toll crossed 6,000 on September 3. The toll touched 7,067 on September 11, 8,023 on September 20, 9,119 on October 2, 10,036 on October 12, and 11,046 on October 28.

Case Fatality Rate

While the State’s cumulative Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is 1.35%, it stood at 1.74% on Wednesday. Karnataka is now in the second position in terms of deaths.

With 3,801 deaths in Bengaluru Urban so far, this district has contributed 34.4% of the total deaths. The number of deaths in Bengaluru has increased from 2,391 on September 12 to 3,801 on October 28 recording a surge of 37%. On Wednesday, Bengaluru Urban reported 23 deaths.

While the number of deaths have touched 953 in Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad have reported 671 and 559 deaths, respectively, and Ballari 531.

New cases

The State on Wednesday reported 3,146 new cases taking the total number of cases to 8,12,784. Bengaluru Urban reported 1,612 cases taking the tally here to 3,30,862. The State’s positivity rate for the day reduced to 3.65%.

A total of 7,384 persons were discharged on Wednesday taking the total number of recoveries to 7,33,558. Of the remaining 68,161 active cases, 939 patients are being monitored in the ICUs.

After a dip in the number of tests since Monday, 86,154 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 61,8898 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 76,00,348.