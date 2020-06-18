Fatal fall from bike

Hassan

18 June 2020 19:12 IST

An employee of Fire and Emergency Services died after he fell off his bike near Ragimaruru in Arkalgud taluk on Wednesday evening. The police gave the name of the deceased as Ranganath K.R., 37, an employee with the fire station at Periyapatna in Mysuru district.

He was on the way back to Periyapatna from his native place Kallikoplu, when he lost his control over the vehicle and fell. He hit against the metal crash barrier at the Ragimaruru tank. It is said he could not negotiate a deep curve during rains and died on the spot.

