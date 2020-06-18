Karnataka

Fatal fall from bike

An employee of Fire and Emergency Services died after he fell off his bike near Ragimaruru in Arkalgud taluk on Wednesday evening. The police gave the name of the deceased as Ranganath K.R., 37, an employee with the fire station at Periyapatna in Mysuru district.

He was on the way back to Periyapatna from his native place Kallikoplu, when he lost his control over the vehicle and fell. He hit against the metal crash barrier at the Ragimaruru tank. It is said he could not negotiate a deep curve during rains and died on the spot.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 18, 2020 7:14:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/fatal-fall-from-bike/article31862184.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY