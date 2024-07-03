GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fatal electrical accidents down by 70% in CESC limits

From 211 accidents in 2022-23, the number has dropped to 138 accidents in 2023-24, according to CESC, Mysuru

Published - July 03, 2024 07:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), Mysuru, and the Department of Electrical Inspectorate jointly organised an awareness programme on electrical safety as part of National Electrical Safety Week, which concluded on Tuesday.

The event took place at the KEBEA Training Center, Kadakola, near here, with the objective of enhancing awareness among the field staff, linemen, and the public about electrical safety practices.

During the programme, the organisers said that fatal accidents have come down by about 70% – from 211 accidents in 2022-23 to 138 accidents in 2023-24. The drop underscores the importance of continued vigilance and adherence to safety protocol, the participants were told.

Speaking on the occasion, CESC Managing Director Sheela G. emphasized the need for enhanced public education on electrical safety. “It is crucial to educate and create awareness on electrical safety. As the demand for electricity continues to rise, it is important to adhere strictly to the legal framework outlined in the Electricity Act for cable-laying and other essential electrical infrastructure. Lack of awareness about safety precautions could lead to unfortunate mishaps,” she said.

The programme concluded with a call to the linemen and the field staff to strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) during all electrical operations and installations.

Senior engineers and officials of the department were present.

Karnataka / Mysore / electricity production and distribution / disaster and accident / death / safety of citizens

