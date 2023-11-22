HamberMenu
Fast track court sentences photographer to 20 years’ imprisonment in POCSO case

November 22, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Fast Track Court-II on Tuesday convicted a 27-year-old photographer in a POCSO case and sentenced him to undergo 20 years of imprisonment and pay a fine of ₹10,000.

The accused, Siddaraju, allegedly lured his 17-year-old neighbour and eloped with her in November 2019 and sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage in November 2019.

Initially, the police registered a missing case and while searching for her, the victim returned home and narrated the ordeal.

Based on the complaint, the Rajagopalnagar police registered a case under the POCSO Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and tracked down the accused and arrested him.

Inspector Dinesh Patil filed a chargesheet against the accused and Public Prosecutor A.V. Madhu presented the case. The court also directed the district legal service authority to pay compensation of ₹4 lakh to the victim.

