Farooq Abdullah underlines need for unity among regional parties ahead of 2024 polls

June 07, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah greeting JD(S) party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda as former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy looks on, in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah greeting JD(S) party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda as former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy looks on, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has emphasised the need for regional parties to come together to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as it is necessary to “save the country from being divided on religious lines.”

Speaking in Bengaluru on Wednesday after meeting former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda at his residence, he said that India is a country where there is unity in diversity and this should be protected.

This comes against the backdrop of speculation of JD(S) joining hands with the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. On Tuesday, in response to a question, Mr. Gowda had said: “Show me one party which has not associated with the BJP, either directly or indirectly.” However, Mr. Abdullah said that the meeting was a courtesy call and did not disclose the nature of discussion with Mr. Gowda.

On the meeting of Opposition parties called by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Mr. Abdullah maintained that these meetings are significant in view of the 2024 polls.

The National Conference president denounced films like Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story saying they were destroying India and its Constitution by dividing people.

Mr. Abdullah later met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He also delivered at lecture at St. Joseph’s University in Bengaluru.

