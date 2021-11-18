Farmland for non-industrial purposes opposed

Farmers of Narendra and surrounding villages take out protest march in Dharwad

Opposing the Government’s move to hand over farmland, specially acquired for industrial development, for non-industrial purposes, the farmers of Narendra and surrounding villages took out a protest march and staged a demonstration in Dharwad on Thursday.

After marching to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, the farmers held a demonstration and demanded that the land acquired for industrial development should not be utilised for non-industrial purposes.

Addressing the protesters, farmers’ leaders said that the KIADB had acquired land from farmers claiming that the Government would set up industries and also construct houses for labourers working in the industrial area.

Having acquired hundreds of acres for the purpose of industrial development in Narendra and surrounding areas, the KIADB was allotting the land for other purposes, they alleged.

They pointed out that the land was acquired at a cost of ₹85,000 per acre, far less than the market value.

Already challenging the same, several farmers had approached court seeking better compensation and the matter was still pending.

The farmers of Narendra and surrounding villages had donated the land on the assurance that one of their family members would get jobs in the industries being set up.

However, KIADB was selling the land to private parties for non-industrial purposes. Of the total 241 acre land acquired, 130 acres was being given to set up hotels, hospitals, and private education centres, defeating the very purpose of the land acquisition, they alleged.

The protesters said that neither they had got a commensurate price for their land nor were the assurance of giving jobs to the farmers’ families being fulfilled.

They urged the Government to immediately stop the move and utilise the land only for industrial purposes.