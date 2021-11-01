Farming has gained momentum with good rainfall last month: Minister

Under MGNREGA, 53,943 families have been given employment creating 21 lakh mandays, says Munenakoppa

Minister for Handloom, Textiles, Sugarcane Development and Sugar Shankar Patil Munenakoppa has said that the State Government is committed to ensuring the overall development of Dharwad district and sought people’s cooperation in achieving it.

Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag and performing puja to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari at R.N. Shetty Stadium in Dharwad on Monday as part of the Rajyotsava celebrations, Mr. Patil said that following good rainfall in October, farming activities have gained momentum with 1.75 lakh hectares of land being targeted for rabi sowing.

“Against 93 mm normal rainfall, the district has received 83 mm rainfall so far. As much as 20,741 quintals of sowing seeds and 6,495 tonnes of urea and other chemical fertilizers have been distributed to farmers so far. Under MGNREGA, 53,943 families have been given employment creating 21 lakh person days,” he said.

So far, 17.50 lakh vaccination doses have been administered to eligible persons. Under the PM CARES Fund, a mega medical oxygen generation plant has been set up in the Dharwad Civil Hospital which can generate 1,000 litres of oxygen per minute. And, a Mother and Child Hospital has been set up at a cost of ₹26 crore, he said.

Mr Munenakoppa listed out various government initiatives, programmes and schemes implemented for ensuring the development of the district and also welfare of the people.

Elaborating the unification of Karnataka movement, he urged youths to remember the works and sacrifice of eminent Kannada personalities who fought for it. While the government is taking steps for the effective implementation of Kannada in administration, students should take interest and develop love for Kannada and take pride in being Kannadigas, he said.

Member of Legislative Assembly Amrut Desai, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram and Superintendent of Police Krishnakant and others were present.

As part of the celebrations, the District Stadium was painted in red and yellow resembling the Kannada flag. Important traffic circles in the city were decorated with flowers and Kannada flags. On the occasion, the Minister also flagged off vaccination mobile vans to accelerate vaccination in rural areas.