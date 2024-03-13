GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers withdraw protest after Minister gives assurance to resolve land compensation issue

March 13, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers camped in front of the Irrigation Department office in Belagavi before they withdrew their protest on Tuesday night.

| Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Farmers from Hukkeri taluk who were camping in front of the Irrigation Department office demanding proper compensation for land acquisition withdrew their protest on Tuesday night following assurances from Minister Satish Jarkiholi.

Mr. Jarkiholi held a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil and Irrigation Department engineers to discuss the issue.

He later spoke to the protestors. He persuaded them to withdraw the protest and go back home and promised them that he will ensure that they are paid proper compensation.

The Minister noted that officers told him that they did not have old documents to validate the claims of the farmers.

“But this issue will be addressed. I have instructed officials to write a letter to the government within three days. I have also asked them to conduct a survey of submerged land and submit a report,” the Minister said.

Farmers from Mastiholi and surrounding villages were on a sit-in protest since Monday. They said that the Irrigation Department has not paid proper compensation to them for land acquired in 1980.

Farmers said that owners of around 400 acres of land acquired for the construction of the Hidkal Dam have not been paid proper compensation. They said that officials are ignoring several court verdicts that are in favour of farmers.

