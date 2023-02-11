Farmers’ wishlist for State Budget: Insure lives of all farmers and crops

February 11, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The Federation of Karnataka State Farmers’ Associations has urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to provide an insurance coverage of ₹5 lakh for all farmers in Karnataka on the lines of the life insurance policy extended to farmers in Telangana.

In a letter to the Chief Minister ahead of the State Budget, Association President Kurubur Shanthakumar said the life insurance policy will help the families of farmers dying unexpectedly due to an accident or by suicide receive the compensation amount.

The life insurance policy of Telangana government covers all farmers aged between 18 years and 60 years.

Mr. Shanthakumar, who is also the President of Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers’ Association, urged the government to remove the ceiling on purchase of agricultural produce under the minimum support price policy.

He said there was no ceiling on the purchase of agricultural produce at the procurement centres set up in Punjab, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. The ceiling fixed at the centres in Karnataka should be done away with, he said.

The government should also come out with a policy for purchase of all the nutritional food grains grown by the farmers of the State under the minimum support price policy, he added.

The government should also purchase the commodities produced by the Farmers’ Producer Organisations and use the same for consumption by its agencies, including students’ hostels, jails, hospitals etc, Mr. Shanthakumar said.

Crop insurance

Additonally, the farmers’ leader urged the government to extend the crop insurance policy to cover all the crops of the farmers. “Necessary changes should be brought about in the provisions so that a model crop insurance policy is formulated,” he said.

He also sought changes in the agricultural loan policy of the government so that farmers become eligible for a minimum of ₹3 lakh interest-free agriculture loan on the basis of their land records.

Fair and Remunerative Price for sugarcane

In view of the complaints of under-weighing of sugarcane, Mr Shanthakumar asked the government to set up weighing scales in front of all the sugar mills in the State to ensure accurate weighing of sugarcane. The amount of money earned by sugar factories through ethanol should be considered while the government fixes the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane, he said.

Also, the FRP should exclude the charges incurred for cutting and transporting the sugarcane to the sugar mills, he said.

International level Krishi Mela or farmers’ fairs should be organised at all Agricultural Universities on December 23 to mark the farmers’ day in memory of late farmers’ leader M D Nanjunaswamy.

ADVERTISEMENT