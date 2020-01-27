Farmers who lost crops across 4,562 hectares will get relief, says Somanna

Minister in charge of Mysuru district V. Somanna on Sunday said the process of assessing the extent of crop loss caused by floods and heavy rains in August last year was under way. He added that the government was committed to compensate the loss to farmers once the estimation was completed. In Mysuru district alone, crop loss had been reported in 4,562.8 hectares, he said.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag and witnessing the parade at the 71st Republic Day celebrations at the Bannimantap grounds, he said the government had released ₹60 crore to the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Mysuru for flood relief operations.

Mr. Somanna, who is also the Housing Minister, said 4,769 houses suffered damage in floods and rains and many collapsed entirely, depriving flood victims of housing. Such persons had been given shelter in relief centres. A sum of ₹31 crore had been released for the construction of houses to flood victims. Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Ltd. had been constructing houses in identified places.

H.D. Kote, Hunsur, Periyapatna and Nanjangud taluks in the district had been affected by floods, the Minister said, adding that compensation of ₹5 lakh each had been distributed to the kin of six who died in the calamity.

Referring to the problem of legacy waste in the city, Mr. Somanna said the problem at the sewage farm here was being addressed on priority and the biomining of waste would be carried out on the lines of the method adopted by the Nagpur City Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra. A team from Mysuru had gone to Nagpur recently to study the process.

Illegal shops atop Chamundi Hills

He said the illegal shops atop Chamundi Hills had been removed and steps had been taken to distribute stalls to genuine vendors in the newly constructed shopping complex. More facilities are being implemented for devotees atop the hills.

Mr. Somanna expressed confidence of Mysuru making it to the top in the ongoing Swachh Survekshan-2020, highlighting that it had been the country’s cleanest city twice.

He presented the district-level Sarvottama Seva awards to government staff in recognition of their services. Prizes were given to those who put up an impressive parade among the police and other participants at the celebrations. This was followed by cultural programmes by schoolchildren.

Mayor Tasneem, MLA Nagendra, MLC Maritibbe Gowda, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishnam, Deputy Mayor Sridhar and others were present.