Farmers, weavers, and temporary workers continue to protest at Suvarna Soudha

December 06, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Belagavi

Members of several organisations continued to hold protests in front of the Suvarna Soudha on the third day on Wednesday.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Bharatiya Krishik Samaj and Hasiru Sene held a rally at the protest venue beside the Suvarna Soudha, with several demands.

They urged the government to withdraw the three amendments made to farm and revenue laws that they alleged would lead to corporatisation of agriculture, convert farm land into land banks for real estate and privatisation of farm produce trade, leading to destruction of the small and marginal farmers. They demanded remunerative prices for farm produce, rejuvenation of APMC markets, uninterrupted power supply for ten hours, higher prices for sugarcane, loan and interest waiver, timely completion of all irrigation projects, promotion of food processing industries and other benefits.

Sidagouda Modagi, Choonappa Pujari, Prakash Naik and other leaders were present.

Members of various weaver associations held a protest demanding a compensation package for handloom and power loom weavers. Their demands included free power upto 200 units for weavers, assured market for handloom cloth by mandating that some government departments buy from weavers directly, rejuvenation of Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation, waiver of loans and interests, increasing payment under Nekar Samman, higher compensation of families of deceased weavers, issue of weaver cards to all weaving families in all districts and release of all benefits to them, and others.

Shivalinga Tiraki, Rajendra Mirji, Arjun Kumbar, Raju Bijjaragi, Lakshman Donavade, Suresh Goudar and others were present.

Members of trainers in ITI colleges, guest teachers in schools and colleges, held separate protests demanding regularisation of services.

Members of Shillekyata reservation agitation committee held a protest demanding inclusion in Scheduled Caste list. A similar agitation was held by members of Madiwala Reservation Agitation Committee.

Meanwhile, the coordination committee of Kannada organisations in Belagavi has urged the CM to hold a day-long Janata Darshan public grievance meet in Belagavi on the lines of the one held in Bengaluru. This will not only help the people of northern Karnataka meet the CM and submit memoranda, but also ensure that long standing problems are resolved immediately. It could also reduce the number of protests before the winter session venue, Ashok Chandaragi, convenor, said.

