Farmers warn of laying siege to Mysuru DC’s office if cane price issue remains unsolved

February 14, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - MYSURU

State Sugarcane Growers’ Association have threatened to lay siege to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru on February 28 if sugar factories don’t consider giving a fair and remunerative price of ₹150 a tonne of sugarcane.

A decision on staging the agitation was taken at a meeting of farmers which was chaired by Association President Kurubur Shanthkumar, here on Tuesday, February 14.

In the meeting, Mr Shanthkumar said the State government had announced a hike of ₹150 a tonne of sugarcane two months ago. “Yet, the sugar factories were not complying with the government order and making payment to growers. The factories were making the payment by not adding ₹150 a tonne,” he claimed

The matter was brought to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner. However, no steps have been taken in this regard. Therefore, we farmers have decided to lay siege to the DC’s office on February 28 if no immediate measures were taken issuing directions to the factories, Mr. Shantkumar said, on the decision taken by the district committee of the association here.

The association also resolved to urge the Forest Department to take strong measures for addressing the human-animal conflict which has gone up in recent years, with wild animals attacking and killing humans, and domestic animals.

The association alleged that the agriculture department has not taken steps to act against the “black marketing” of fertilizers and said the kind of fertilizers needed by farmers were not being supplied to them. “Despite knowing the problems faced by the farmers, the department has turned a blind eye and is not coming to the rescue of farmers,” Mr. Shanthkumar alleged.

The association claimed that farmers were not getting the correct price for paddy supplied to the paddy procurement centers.

With summer approaching, tanks in villages must be filled up urgently releasing water to the canals from KRS and Kabini reservoirs for meeting drinking water needs of domestic animals. If the issues cited by the farmers were not addressed in the next 10 days, farmers will lay siege to the DC’s office on February 28, warned Mr. Shanthkumar.

Secretary Attahalli Devaraj, Baradanapura Nagaraj and others were present.