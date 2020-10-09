Farmer’s video message causes a sensation

A farmer who had not received his arrears from a sugar factory caused a sensation after he released a video of him sitting in front of an empty grave in Mugat Khan Hubli near Belagavi on Friday.

Sitting in the graveyard, farmer Shivanand Bogar appealed to the directors and officers of the Malaprabha Cooperative Sugar Factory in Mugat Khan Hubli to release his arrears of ₹ 85,000.

“I have supplied 116 tonnes of sugarcane to the factory. But the factory has not paid me. I have gone to the factory seeking payment of arrears several times, but in vain. No one is helping us out,’’ he said.

“None of the directors or officers have helped me. I am asking them to come here and help me bury myself. I have run out of money and my family is suffering. I have no money to pay the school fees of my children. I have no money to buy inputs for the next crop. I am appealing to the factory management to help me out,’’ the 65-year-old farmer said.

He has five acres of land on which he cultivates sugarcane, jowar and millets.

His message was shared widely on social media handles.

He told The Hindu that he had not dug the grave for himself. “I had gone to the graveyard to bury a woman who had died in my village. But I got the idea to send this message to the people with the hope that the factory would help us out. I also wanted the government to listen to the problems of farmers,” he said.

He said that he was forced to sell his land and abandon farming.