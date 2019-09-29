Farmers vent their ire against Yediyurappa

Farmers raised slogans against Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at Honavalli in Tiptur taluk of Tumakuru district during his visit to Honnambika temple on Saturday.

Farmers and members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Krushi Karmikara Sangha were waiting for the Chief Minister outside the temple to air their grievances about losing their land for the construction of NH 206 and not getting adequate compensation.

The Chief Minister accepted a memorandum from them and left in a hurry without listening to their grievances, leaving the farmers disappointed. The upset farmers then raised slogans against the Chief Minister.

Mr. Yediyurappa visited Honnambika temple and the temple of his family deity, Siddalingeshwara, at Yediur in Kunigal taluk on account of Mahalaya Amavasya.