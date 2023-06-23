Farmers urged to opt for crop insurance under the Karnataka Raitha Suraksha Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana

June 23, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - MYSURU

Farmers in Mysuru district have been urged to opt for crop insurance under the Karnataka Raitha Suraksha Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana being implemented by the State Government.

The Deputy Director of Agriculture Mr. Chandrashekar said that 19 crops will be covered under the scheme and the last date for registration varies was fast approaching.

He said that insurance will be beneficial for farmers practicing agriculture under rainfed conditions and will help them tide over financial distress in case of a crop failure.

The last date for registration of sesame, sunflower, black gram, green gram and cow peas or alasande is June 30.

The last date for groundnut, cotton, maize, togari, turmeric, ragi under rainfed and irrigated conditions, corn, tomato and potato is July 31 and for paddy and horse gram it is August 16.

The details pertaining to premium for different crops per acre has been published by the department and it varies from crop to crop and the farmers could procure the details from the nearest Raita Samparka Kendra.

