Farmers urge political parties to include “minimum income guarantee” scheme in poll manifesto

March 29, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Federation of State Farmers’ Organisations has urged political parties ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections to implement minimum income guarantee scheme for farmers to ensure regular incomes to them on the lines of monthly salaries being paid to government employees.

The federation made the demand while participating in an interaction programme with representatives of political parties at Bengaluru Press Club on Wednesday to convince them to include farmer-centric measures in their poll manifesto.

Reservation over marriage

Expressing concern over youth in farm sector finding it difficult to get alliances for marriage, the federation has demanded that the girls who marry farmers should get reservation in government jobs.

Seeking to push its farmer-centric agenda further in the poll manifestos of political parties, the federation told the political parties that they would have to include the agenda proposed by it in their manifestos if they want farmers to back them in the ensuing elections.

In the programme, that was marked by the absence of BJP representatives, was attended by Congress, JD (S) and AAP leaders. Federation State president Kurubur Shantakumar announced that the federation would announce its decision regarding the support for the political parties by April 10 after discussing the response of the parties for its poll agenda after discussing with district units of farmers’ organisations.