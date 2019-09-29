Farmers urge govt. to remove cap on procurement quantity

Taking exception to the cap on the quantity set by the Union government for procuring black gram and green gram, members of the Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha (KPRS) and the Co-operative Societies’ Union will take out a protest rally from Nehru Gunj to the Deputy Commissioner’s office on October 5.

KPRS State vice-president Maruti Manpade, addressing presspersons here on Saturday, opposed the government’s decision to procure only 4 quintals of produce from each farmer and demanded that the cap be removed.

“Cap on food grain procurement quantity imposed by the Centre is forcing many farmers to sell their produce in the open market at much lower prices compared to the MSP,” he added.

Opposing the State government’s move to introduce Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana, Mr. Manpade said that the government should not implement it without the consent of farmers.

Pointing to the problems of the yojana, Mr. Manpade said the difference between the selling price and the market price will be directly credited to the bank account of the farmers, only after their successful registration with the government portal.