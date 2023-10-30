ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers up in arms against Tobacco Board official for ‘misbehaving’ with farmer

October 30, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers held a meeting in Hunsur in Mysuru district on Monday to voice their anger against an official of the Tobacco Board for his alleged misbehaviour with a farmer.

After a video showing Tobacco Board auction superintendent Brij Bhushan threatening to assault a farmer while charging menacingly towards him went viral, the farmers gathered at the Raitha Bhavan in Chilkunda in Hunsur on Monday and demanded action against the Tobacco Board official for his behaviour.

The farmers, who expressed their anger towards the official, demanded his immediate suspension and public apology.

A resolution seeking Mr Bhushan’s transfer and apology was submitted to the Tobacco Board officials.

The meeting of farmers was attended among others by farmers’ representatives in the Tobacco Board, leaders of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) leaders and DSS, besides tobacco board officials.

The Tobacco Board official Brij Bhushan is believed to lost his temper when a farmer questioned him about the appropriateness of transferring a tobacco cultivating license.

