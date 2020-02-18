Farmers try to lay siege to CADA office in Mysuru

A large number of farmers tried to lay siege to the office of Command Area Development Authority (CADA) in Mysuru on Tuesday seeking release of water from KRS and Kabini reservoirs to the canals.

The farmers, who took out a march from Gun House Circle under the banner of Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association and Kabini Raitha Hitarakshana Samithi, reached CADA building, but were stopped by the police at the entrance.

The farmers were demanding immediate release of water to the canals for their standing crops and to fill the lakes to ensure drinking water for the cattle. The farmers were pressing for release of water to various canals including Left and Right bank canals of Kabini, Ramapura, Hullahalli, Varuna, Chikkadevaraja and Vishveshwaraya canals from Kabini and KRS reservoirs.

They claimed that there was enough water stored in the two reservoirs to meet the requirements of the farmers.

Altercation

But, when they were stopped by the police at the entrance, an altercation ensued between the farmers and police. President of the State Sugarcane Growers’ Federation Kurubur Shanthakumar, who led the protest, threatened to intensify the farmers’ agitation if the CADA officials did not release water to the canals. The farmers were angry that the officials had failed to respond to their demand for releasing water, which they had already communicated to the officials.

However, CADA Chief Engineering Shankare Gowda came down to meet the agitating farmers and reportedly assured them that water will be released.

“He said he had discussed the matter with senior officials of the Irrigation Department as well as Minister in charge of Mysuru district V. Somanna and a decision had been taken to release water to the canals from February 25”, Mr. Shanthakumar claimed. He further claimed that the farmers had withdrawn their agitation following the assurance given by CADA officials.