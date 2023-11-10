HamberMenu
Farmers told to report total crop loss by November-end to get compensation

November 10, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Friday appealed to the farmers to register the extent of total crop loss owing to drought on the FRUITS portal of the department by November-end to ensure payment of compensation.

Mr. Gowda reviewed the drought situation and the department’s related work and said farmers would lose the compensation if they failed to report the full extent of the crop loss. Farmers have to upload the data of acres of crop loss and type of crop loss on the portal, he told reporters.

As thousands of farmers submitted applications seeking regularisation of cultivation of lands under Bagair-Hukum scheme, he said Bagair-Hukum committees would be formed in 100 taluks in the next 15 days.

The government has declared 223 taluks as drought-hit in Karnataka and submitted a petition to the Centre seeking compensation of more than ₹17,000 crore. However, the Centre has not yet released funds. People have been visiting taluk offices seeking redressal of their grievances and waiting for hours to meet officials, the Minister said, and directed tahsildars to clear pending files which are 90 days old.

