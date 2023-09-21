HamberMenu
Farmers told to get livestock vaccinated against foot-and-mouth disease

September 21, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has appealed to the public and farmers to extend coordination to the staff of Animal Husbandry Department when they come to vaccinate animals to prevent them from contracting foot-and-mouth disease.

She was chairing the fourth round of preliminary meeting meant for vaccination against foot-and-mouth disease in Yadgir on Thursday.

Dr. Susheela said that the public, especially farmers, should compulsorily get their livestock vaccinated when the Animal Husbandry staff go to their doorsteps. Farmers should ensure that all their animals are vaccinated, she added.

Under the National Livestock Diseases Prevention programme, the department is going to launch a drive on Tuesday that will run till October 25 to vaccinate livestock at no cost. Therefore, the public should extend cooperation and get their livestock vaccinated ensuring 100% achievement, she appealed.

She further said that there are a total of 2,90,774 livestock in the district and of these, 2,33,336 are bullocks, cows and calves and the remaining 57,438 are buffalos. There are 2,90,800 vaccine vials and 192 staff to administer vaccine to livestock.

