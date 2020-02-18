Farmers told to adopt new technologies

Expressing serious concern over crop losses, Vice-Chancellor of University of Agriculture and Sciences K.N. Kattimani has appealed to farmers to adopt new technologies in agriculture and grow crops using less water.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a programme, All India Co-ordinated Researched Products on FIM, PHET, UAE, EAAI and PET Technology and Machinery Demonstration Mela-2020, on UAS campus in Raichur on Tuesday.

Dr. Kattimani, who underlined the importance of survival of the agrarian sector, said that farmers should switch to other comprehensive farming methods that require less water and also other forms of farming such as fisheries, pig rearing and dairy farming to make agriculture more benefit and prevent possible losses owing to various reasons, including natural disaster and drought. “Farmers, especially in the Kalyan Karnataka region, should opt for horticulture crops adopting scientific methods of growing fruits and vegetables which can help fill losses they suffer in the other crops,” he added.

Dean of UAS M. Veeranagowda, who presided over the programme, said that UAS was keen on helping develop the farming sector through new researches and technologies and also guide farmers by holding seminars, conventions and exhibitions to create awareness among them. “Farmers can walk into the campus to get knowledge about new methods in growing crops,” he said.

K.V. Prakash, Chief of Agriculture Technology College, Veeranagowda Parasareddy, Trivikram Joshi, members of the administrative committee, also spoke.

Farmers were given information about agriculture equipment based on new technologies during the mela.

B.K. Desai, Research Director of Agriculture University, B.M. Chittapur, Extension Director of Agriculture University, Siddappa Bhandari, G.S. Yedahalli and others were present.