ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers to stage dharna on August 14

August 11, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Pranth Raitha Sangha, the Karnataka Krishi Kooli Karmikara Sangha and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) will jointly holding an evening dharna on the eve of Independence Day, seeking the fulfilment of demands of farmers and preserving the integration of the nation.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Friday, the Raitha Sangha said that the dharna will commence at 5 p.m. on August 14 and conclude in the early hours of August 15 with the hoisting of the national flag to mark the Independence Day.

“The demands of these organisations are that integration of the nation and brotherhood among different communities should not be harmed. The Union government should take steps to announce scientific prices for farm produce and provide jobs for 200 days with a daily wage of ₹ 700 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA),“ it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US