Farmers to stage dharna on August 14

August 11, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - YADGIR

The Karnataka Pranth Raitha Sangha, the Karnataka Krishi Kooli Karmikara Sangha and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) will jointly holding an evening dharna on the eve of Independence Day, seeking the fulfilment of demands of farmers and preserving the integration of the nation.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Friday, the Raitha Sangha said that the dharna will commence at 5 p.m. on August 14 and conclude in the early hours of August 15 with the hoisting of the national flag to mark the Independence Day.

“The demands of these organisations are that integration of the nation and brotherhood among different communities should not be harmed. The Union government should take steps to announce scientific prices for farm produce and provide jobs for 200 days with a daily wage of ₹ 700 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA),“ it said.

