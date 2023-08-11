HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers to stage dharna on August 14

August 11, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Pranth Raitha Sangha, the Karnataka Krishi Kooli Karmikara Sangha and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) will jointly holding an evening dharna on the eve of Independence Day, seeking the fulfilment of demands of farmers and preserving the integration of the nation.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Friday, the Raitha Sangha said that the dharna will commence at 5 p.m. on August 14 and conclude in the early hours of August 15 with the hoisting of the national flag to mark the Independence Day.

“The demands of these organisations are that integration of the nation and brotherhood among different communities should not be harmed. The Union government should take steps to announce scientific prices for farm produce and provide jobs for 200 days with a daily wage of ₹ 700 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA),“ it said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.