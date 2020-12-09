Farmers to stage ‘barukolu chalavali’ today

Bengaluru

09 December 2020 02:28 IST

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and other farmer organisations will stage a rally on Wednesday carrying whips used to guide oxen while ploughing, calling it ‘barukolu chalavali’.

The rally will start from Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station and attempt to lay siege on Vidhana Soudha. The protest comes in the wake of Legislative Council passing amendments to Karnataka Land Reforms Act, that deregulates buying and selling of agricultural land in the State, on Tuesday. “The whip farmers use is not a weapon, but is an instrument to correct. Given the anti-farmer laws, both Union and State governments have brought in and are adamant of the same despite opposition from farmers, it is high time we use the cane to our governments and correct them,” said Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, president, KRRS.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike will also hold a rally from Kempegowda statue at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and submit a memorandum to the governor of the State, and through him the president of the country to not give their approval for anti-farmer laws.

