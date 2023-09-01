Farmers to protest outside Karnataka MPs’ offices over Cauvery and Mahadayi issues on September 4

September 01, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Federation of Karnataka State Farmers’ Associations has given a call for protest outside the offices of MPs of Karnataka on Monday, September 4, to condemn their failure to raise their voice against the injustice meted out to the State from the Centre over Cauvery and Mahadayi river water disputes.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Friday, September 1, Federation president Kurubur Shanthakumar criticised the MPs from Karnataka for allegedly remaining mum over the Cauvery and Mahadayi water disputes. The farmers will submit a representation after staging a demonstration outside the offices of the MPs.

Mr. Shantakumar also accused the Centre of pursuing anti-farmer policies that included the ban on exports on commodities like rice, sugar and onion.

The farmers’ leader also trained his guns on the State government for allegedly sacrificing the interests of farmers of Karnataka by releasing water to Tamil Nadu from the KRS and Kabini reservoirs.

He urged the State government to immediately take necessary steps on protecting the State’s interests on issues like Mahadayi river water dispute and construction of a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu.

Sugarcane mills

Mr. Shanthakumar, who is also the President of Karnataka’s Sugarcane Growers’ Association, sought to bring pressure on the State government over the payment of an additional ₹150 per tonne of sugarcane announced by the government last year that has remained unpaid by the sugar mills.

The State government should ensure that the sugar factories pay the additional ₹150 announced by the Government for every tonne of sugarcane.

Also, he sought an increase in the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) fixed by the Centre for the year 2023-24. In view of the rising cost of production, the FRP of ₹3,150 per tonne fixed by the Centre was insufficient, he argued.

The other demands put forth by the farmers included supply of quality power to Irrigation Pumpsets during daytime and the opposition to the government’s new rule mandating the linkage of Aadhaar numbers of the farmers with their Irrigation Pumpsets for availing subsidy.

The State government also came under his criticism for its failure to take measures to protect crops and cattle in drought-hit areas of the State. He alleged that the ground water table had collapsed in several parts of the State while the seeds distributed by the Government to the farmers for sowing were of poor quality.

