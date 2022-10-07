Farmers to protest in Bengaluru demanding regularisation of bagair hukum lands

ADVERTISEMENT

Demanding that the State government issue land rights to bagair hukum land cultivators, the All-India Kisan Khet Majdoor Sanghatan ( AIKKMS) has decided to hold a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on October 18, according to Bhagawan Reddy, State vice-president of the Sanghatan.

He was addressing a press meet in Yadgir on Friday.

Mr. Reddy said that several thousand famers have been cultivating bagair hukum lands for years without any documents including land rights. But, most of the time they faced action from the Forest Departments which tried to displace them from such lands by fencing it.

The sanghatan is fighting for the rights of bagair hukum farmers with reasons that farmers are cultivating lands and leading life in the income out of such lands, with family members. The Union and State governments are now trying to lease bagair hukum lands to corporate sectors, snatching it from cultivators. Therefore, farmers are now demanding land rights for them to continue cultivation in the lands, he said.