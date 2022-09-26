Farmers to protest at Singhu border on November 26

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 26, 2022 08:22 IST

 The Samyuktha Kisan Morcha leaders, who met in Bengaluru on September 26, have decided to stage a dharna at Singhu border on November 26 after they agreed to reject the committee that has been set up to suggest on minimum support price.

“The government has set up a committee, promising that a legislation to guarantee MSP for agricultural produce will be introduced. The committee has been set up keeping farmers outside. We have decided to reject the committee report,” farmer leader Kurubur Shanthkumar told presspersons here on Sunday after participating in a round table conference comprising leaders from farming community from across the nation.

“We have also decided to intensify farmers movements in the country. The legislation guaranteeing MSP has to be implemented along with the Dr. Swaminathan Committee recommendations,” he said.

He also said that the proposed amendment to Power Act should be dropped and the sugarcane prices should be fixed scientifically besides abolishing GST on agro products.

While demanding withdrawal of cases against farmers, who participated in the Delhi protest, the round table has also urged the government to fulfil the promise of compensation to the families of 750 farmers who died during the protest.

Meanwhile, sugarcane farmers are taking out a rally in Bengaluru on Monday against privatisation of power sector, and to highlight the problems of sugarcane farmers.

